Why Mitchell Robinson Could Be Exactly What Luka Doncic's Lakers Need

The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of work to do during the offseason to right the ship under superstar Luka Doncic, and the storied franchise knows there are a few key areas of need ahead of NBA free agency.

As of now, the Lakers' two primary targets over the summer are finding an ideal big man to play with Doncic, instantly improving the frontcourt, and targeting 3-and-D wings to bolster outside shooting and provide a boost defensively on the perimeter.

3-and-D Wings Might Be Tough to Come By for Lakers

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The toughest challenge might be the pursuit of 3-and-D wings, with players like Peyton Watson, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III and Lugentz Dort rumored to be targets both on the trade market and free agency, which gets underway on July 1.

All these players pose challenges, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is lobbying the Oklahoma City Thunder to re-sign Dort. At the same time, Jones and Murphy seem to be coveted by the New Orleans Pelicans. Watson is also a player the Denver Nuggets don’t want to let go, as he’s the kind of talented young player that every team in the league wants right now.

However, addressing the pressing needs in the paint might be an easier endeavor, with quite a few intriguing options potentially available this summer.

Targeting Bigs Might Be the Easier Path Initially

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of those options is still playing, with veteran center Mitchell Robinson proving his worth during the NBA playoffs and now in the NBA Finals for the New York Knicks.

Robinson’s stats won’t blow anyone away, especially when compared to other potential options like Walker Kessler, Jalen Duren and Isaiah Hartenstein, but his impact is felt every time he touches the basketball floor as a rim protector, attacking the glass and a lob threat. He’s been vital to the Knicks’ success during the postseason.

Mitchell Robinson Will Be an Unrestricted Free Agent

Jun 3, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots the ball against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) in the second half during game one of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fortunately for the Lakers, Robinson will become an unrestricted free agent this summer, and even though he’ll have increased value on the open market if he plays well during the Finals, he’s an option for Los Angeles.

One goal for the Lakers moving forward will be building their roster to beat Victor Wembanyama’s San Antonio Spurs and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Oklahoma City Thunder. They are the elite squads in the Western Conference, and any team in the West that wants to compete for a title must figure out a way to get by these juggernauts.

If Robinson proves to have some success against Wembanyama during the Finals, as he did well in helping force six turnovers by the superstar big man during Game 1, while also grabbing six rebounds, he should be a target for Los Angeles in free agency.

Mitchell Robinson Comes With Injury Concerns

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) reacts to missing a free throw against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the third quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

One drawback of bringing in the veteran center is that he’s had his share of injuries over his eight-year NBA career. When he’s healthy, he’s solid and makes his impact felt, but he always seems to be a question mark in the injury department, even now as he’s dealing with a mysterious hand injury that he didn’t suffer in a game or in practice.

In eight seasons, Robinson has averaged 49.6 games per season, which obviously isn’t ideal, so that’s a red flag and might make longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and company hesitant to sign him if the opportunity presents itself during the offseason.

However, he played the fourth-most games of his career during the 2025-26 campaign, appearing in 60 regular-season games for the Knicks. He’s also played in 14 games during the postseason thus far.

During the regular season, Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 72.3 percent from the floor in 19.6 minutes per contest.

Is Mitchell Robinson a risk for the Lakers?

May 21, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks against Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the third quarter of game two of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2026 NBA at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Sure. A seven-footer that struggles to stay healthy is always a risk, but it might be worth the potential reward that comes with it.

Would the Lakers rather have Robinson than Deandre Ayton?

That remains to be seen, especially if Ayton opts out of the final year of his deal in an effort to sign a long-term deal with Los Angeles or elsewhere as a free agent.

Other notable unrestricted free agent options at the center position that might come on the cheaper side for the Lakers this summer include Robert Williams III, Nikola Vucevic and Nick Richards.

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