Lakers News: Latest on LA’s Dan Hurley Pursuit, Hiring Timeline
The Los Angeles Lakers head coaching search took an interesting twist on Thursday when it was announced that they were preparing a massive contract offer for UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley. Hurley is coming off leading the Huskies to back-to-back NCAA Championships, giving him some real credibility on his coaching resume.
Los Angeles reportedly has circled in on Hurley from the start and they are scheduled to meet with him later today. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news.
"UConn coach Dan Hurley is traveling to Southern California for a Friday meeting with Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss -- with the organization eager to close on a deal to hire the two-time national championship coach, sources told ESPN on Thursday."
If the Lakers can lock down Hurley, it would give them a coach who they believe can be the person to lead them in the present and the future. They want to have a partnership with Hurley going forward and will do whatever they can to sell their vision to him.
Talks between Hurley and the Lakers are expected to ramp up during the meeting and they have already spoken about salary and length. This shows the seriousness from both sides, potentually pointing to the new coach of the Lakers.
"The Lakers' pursuit of Hurley to become the franchise's next coach has accelerated and the sides are already discussing the contractual parameters of a potential deal that would be significant in its length and salary, sources said."
We will likely get a decision about Hurley in the next day or two, with both sides wanting a conclusion to this process. Los Angeles is hopeful that they can land Hurley and persuade him to enter the NBA ranks.
