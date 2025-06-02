Bold Lakers Trade Proposal Sees Team Empty the Tank For All-Star Center
Every team around the NBA knows what the Los Angeles Lakers will be looking for this summer. That would be a center to add to the frontcourt, which is the biggest weakness on the team currently.
More NBA news: Lakers Attached to Timberwolves Star Free Agent as Landing Spot
After being exposed in the playoffs, the Lakers will be very active on the market to land a big man. This could come from either the trade market or in free agency, as the front office tries to build a more competitive roster.
While the Lakers only have so many assets to trade, it should be enough to help them land a center. And in a new trade proposal from Kevin Pelton of ESPN, Los Angeles completely empties the tank to land an All-Star.
Here is what the deal would look like:
Dallas Mavericks get: Guard Donovan Mitchell, 2031 first-round pick (via Lakers), 2028 first-round swap (via Lakers), 2030 first-round swap (via Lakers)
Cleveland Cavaliers get: 2025 No. 1 pick, guards Jevon Carter and Gabe Vincent, forwards Maxi Kleber and P.J. Washington, center Daniel Gafford
Los Angeles Lakers get: Center Jarrett Allen
Chicago Bulls get: Forwards Dalton Knecht and Caleb Martin, 2026 second-round pick (via Cavaliers), 2027 second-round pick (via Nuggets), 2028 second-round pick (via Cavaliers)
Los Angeles would be sending out forward Dalton Knecht, guard Gabe Vincent, forward Maxi Kleber, a 2031 first-round pick, and two first-round draft swaps for Allen. Due to this, landing Allen would be the only major move that the Lakers could make this offseason.
But it could be worth it.
More Lakers news: Surprising Center Named as Trade Option For Lakers
Allen has been great for the Cavaliers during his time there and could heavily complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James. The big man is the type of rim-running, bruising center that Los Angeles is looking for.
While he doesn't space the floor, Allen would bring defense to the table as well. The Lakers have been linked with Allen this offseason already, putting more thought into him being a potential target.
This past season, Allen averaged 13.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 0.9 blocks per game. This would be a heavy price for just Allen, but the Lakers do desperately need someone to take over in the center position.
Los Angeles has multiple options to sort through this summer, but Allen could present an interesting route to take.
More Lakers news: Shannon Sharpe Drops Harsh Take on Austin Reaves Lakers Future
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Biggest Advantage Luka Doncic Has Over Opponents
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.