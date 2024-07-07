Lakers News: LeBron James Weighs in on LA's 2024 Offseason So Far
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy last few weeks as they've continued to put their coaching staff and team together. The Lakers hired former NBA player J.J. Redick as their next head coach in June and then drafted Dalton Knecht and Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. They have also begun filling out their coaching staff, hiring assistants Scott Brooks, Nate McMillan, and Greg St. Jean.
At practices for Team USA basketball, LeBron James reacted to those moves, starting with the hiring of his former podcast co-host and now head coach in Redick.
"We're excited about J.J. I'm excited to work with J.J., also work with coach Brooks and coach McMillan as well, those are great two pieces ... I look forward to the fall," James said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.
LeBron also called it a 'dream come true' to be able to play with his son, Bronny. He is also excited for the Lakers' first round pick in Knecht.
"Throughout the course and college season, Dalton/Bronny was my favorite player in college basketball," LeBron said. "I watched his game throughout the whole season, I liked his ability to shoot the ball, his athleticism, his height, the demeanor he played with. I've always felt his game would translate to the NBA. I did not think he would fall to 17 at all, I did not think we'd have the opportunity to get him, glad we did. I look forward to that and obviously being with my son is a dream come true."
LeBron only spoke positively about what the Lakers have done this offseason, but there is certainly plenty of skepticism from outside of the team. From hiring a head coach with zero coaching experience, missing out on several star free agents, to drafting a player who averaged less than five points per game in college, the Lakers will have to prove a large part of the public opinion wrong to validate their decisions to many fans and the media.
Still, the Lakers have the talent on the team to do better than they did this past season. With Anthony Davis, LeBron, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers have the players to compete. If they can do so, it will at least temporarily settle a lot of the debate on these decisions.
