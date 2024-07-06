Lakers News: LeBron James Within Top-3 Best Current Small Forwards in Fresh Tally
The more things change, the more things remain the same. Entering year 22 of his legendary NBA career, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers remains one of the best players in the entire league.
James has shown that he can still perform at a high level, even with him about to turn 40 years old. He once again starred out last season, showing that he is still worth a top spot within the best in the league.
Frank Urbina of HoopsHype ranked small forwards around the NBA and James came in within the top three. He was ranked in the No. 2 spot, right behind Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics.
"Nobody’s been as good at the same age as LeBron James was this season, who, in Year-20, with as many miles as he has on his body, still averaged over 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, earned 3rd Team All-NBA (with many believing he was actually snubbed from 2nd Team honors), was an All-Star and won the inaugural NBA Cup (in-season tournament)."
He averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. The things that James has been doing have never been seen before and James continues to push the limits of what has been thought possible by NBA players.
If James can continue this success through his last few years, his claim to being the Greatest of All Time will only flourish. Los Angeles believes in James completely and just re-signed him to a massive contract.
He is a big part of what the Lakers do this season and is gunning for his fifth NBA title. James is unlike anything we have ever seen and it has been reflected in his play on the court.
More Lakers: JJ Redick Bullishly Defends LA's Flier Drafting of Bronny James