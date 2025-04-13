Lakers News: Luka Doncic's Slovenian Teammate Destroys Nico Harrison With Wild Image
The Los Angeles Lakers have completed their best season since winning the title in 2019-20. L.A. accomplished 50 wins in the regular season and has clinched the No. 3 seed in the loaded Western Conference.
While many factors contributed to L.A.'s stellar season, none shined brightest from February to now like their international superstar guard, Luka Doncic.
In a trade no one could have predicted or seen coming, the Lakers completed a trade for Doncic that didn't seem real. The Mavericks did the unthinkable by trading away their superstar player to their conference rivals.
It's a move that, to this day, is incomprehensible.
Because of that move that the Mavericks and general manager Nico Harrison made, they are virtually hated for it, especially among Maverick fans. The fan base was unhappy with the move; even that confusion and anger went beyond Dallas.
Many of Doncic's family and close friends, including his friend and teammate Edo Muric, were also blindsided by the move.
Muric has been vocal about the trade and has gone so far as to share this wild post about Doncic and Harrison.
The Instagram account of Basketball Forever created this image as a post, and Muric had to share it on his personal Instagram.
Muric shared the post after Doncic made his highly anticipated return to Dallas on April 9. Dallas fans cheered for Doncic and the Lakers and went so far as to chant "Fire Nico" multiple times throughout the game.
It was a game that felt surreal—like something pulled straight from a fever dream. Understandably, Mavericks fans are still reeling from it.
Still, the Lakers have come out on top and are expected to move quickly to secure Doncic for the long haul. They clearly see him not just as the face of their team right now but as the cornerstone of their future.
Muric and Doncic have shared the court for Slovenia in numerous international competitions, including the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, the 2023 FIBA World Cup European Qualifiers, and the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
The 33-year-old Muric also had a brief stint with the Atlanta Hawks during the 2014 NBA Summer League, though he ultimately didn’t make the final roster.
Muric and Doncic have a well-documented friendship. They are often seen joking around and supporting one another. Muric's post a couple of days ago proved that.
