Lakers Notes: Massive LeBron James Trade Update, Bradley Beal Latest, Anthony Davis Surgery
The Los Angeles Lakers have a major update regarding the trade market of LeBron James. Although the mere idea of trading one of the greatest to ever pick up a basketball is insane, one team has reportedly backed out of pursuing the King.
Additionally, a key insider has given an update on Bradley Beal's interest in signing with the Lakers. The three-time All-Star has quite a few contenders interested in him once his buyout potentially becomes official later this week.
Finally, former Lakers champion Anthony Davis underwent a major procedure, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The superstar center is expected to be healthy for training camp and ready to go when the regular season begins.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
