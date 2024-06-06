Lakers News: Potential LA Free Agent Target Opens Up On Possible Dan Hurley Hire
The Los Angeles Lakers sent shockwaves throughout the NBA world early on Thursday when it was announced that they were preparing to offer a massive contract to UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley to become the next head coach of the team. For much of the process, former NBA guard JJ Redick was seen as the frontrunner for the job but things have now gotten interesting.
Hurley would be making the transition from the college ranks to the NBA, something that hasn't always worked out for people in the past. But many believe that he has the ability to make it work out well and the Lakers seem to value him in this process.
Landing Hurley, who is viewed around the sport very highly, could help them recruit players to the team. Free agent guard Chris Paul spoke about Hurley while on the Pat McAfee Show, praising the college coach.
Paul has been rumored to be a target of the Lakers this summer so this timing is interesting. If he sees Hurley this highly, maybe he elects to join the Lakers if they do hire him.
Hurley uses a pro-NBA offense at UConn and has seen success. The Huskies are currently the reigning back-to-back champions, something that is extremely hard to do in this current era of college basketball.
If Hurley is ultimately hired, the Lakers will be making a big investment in him for the foreseeable future. The organization is tired of having a revolving door of coaches and this could be the stability that they have been searching for.
