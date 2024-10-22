Lakers News: Quincy Olivari Responds After Mom Calls Out ESPN for Stunning Mistake
The Los Angeles Lakers will play their first game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The anticipation for the start of the season is at an all-time high, and players and fans cannot wait to get things underway. However, just before the start of game one of 82, the Lakers' newest two-way guard, Quincy Olivari, has taken the NBA by storm.
He made a name for himself in just a few weeks, and the Lakers rewarded him with a two-way contract. He's earned it with his stellar play, and eventually, he could play a massive role with the Lakers down the road.
In the meantime, ESPN needs to get an accurate picture of him. Earlier on Tuesday, Quincy's mom, Courtney Olivari, shared a tweet of ESPN making a stunning mistake using a photo of fellow rookie Dalton Knecht for Quincy's ESPN profile.
However, Olivari responded back to his mother, jokingly saying that he and Knecht look alike.
Olivari was trying to make light of the situation, and it worked. The first-year rookie is not only a stellar basketball player but also has quite a sense of humor.
Due to his play, it's only a matter of time before ESPN gets Olivari's correct profile picture. Olivari has shown throughout the preseason that he can be a force to be reckoned with in the near future.
In four games this preseason, Olivari recorded a total of 35 points on 12-for-23 shooting, 8-14 3PT, 14 rebounds, and four assists. That may not be a significant sample size, but there is no doubting Olivari's ability to shoot the ball.
Olivari was impressive and efficient in his preseason outings, averaging 8.8 points and 3.5 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game. He shot 52.2 percent from the field and an astonishing 57.1 percent from three across four games.
He's shown that in the NBA, and he has shown that in college.
The Georgia native began his basketball career playing college for five seasons at Xavier (2023-24) and Rice (2019-23). In his lone campaign as a Musketeer, Olivari appeared in all 34 games and averaged 19.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals in 32.2 minutes.
He finished the season as the Big East's leader in 3-point field goal percentage (.409) and was voted to the league's honorable mention team.
Olivari is a star in his own right, and soon enough, ESPN will do right by him.
