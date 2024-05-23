Lakers News: 'Realistic Trade Scenario' Pitches All-Star Guard to LA
As the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for a crucial offseason, the front office must decide whether they want to build out more depth on the roster or go down the three-star route. Historically, Los Angeles has always been about the star players but the modern NBA has seen a rise in more depth being built out.
Whichever way the front office goes, Los Angeles has some work to do. They have been connected to a few star players already but it remains to be seen if any will be traded at all.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey put together both dream and realistic targets for each team this offseason and gave the Lakers an All-Star. That would be Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, who has been linked with Los Angeles for some time now.
"Realistic: Trae Young: After suffering a first-round exit, it seems clear the Los Angeles Lakers have to do something to inch closer to the level that contenders like the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are on. And the most obvious move to do so is the long-rumored Trae Young deal."
Landing Young would give the Lakers a third star to pair alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James, potentially helping to usher in the post-James era. His unique playmaking ability could help the Lakers on offense and take a load off James.
The two biggest issues with the team acquiring Young are his size on defense and what it would take to get him. If Atlanta is willing to trade him for a few players and two picks, Los Angeles likely pull the trigger. If they want more, the team may hold back.
"Young's trade value could reportedly be a bit lower than expected, and that could mean L.A.'s offer (two or three role players, potentially including Austin Reaves, and a couple of picks) could be enough for Atlanta to give him up. Of course, Young's playmaking and shooting don't make the Lakers any bigger or better defensively. Those are probably their biggest needs, but the trade market doesn't have a player who'd check those boxes right now."
Young would not solve all the Lakers' problems but he would give them more firepower. If they want to stay competitive during the last few seasons with James, a move like this would certainly help.
