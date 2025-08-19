Lakers News: Rob Pelinka Sees Shades of All Defensive Forward in LA Rookie
The Los Angeles Lakers' top priority in the offseason was signing Luka Doncic to an extension. Once they knew that was going to happen, they focused on improving the defense of the team.
LA got torn up on that end of the court when they were playing the Timberwolves in the first round of the playoffs, particularly on the perimeter. They feel like they addressed that need in part with the draft.
General manager and president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka only had one draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but he used it on someone they had graded as a first-round talent.
Rob Pelina thinks this Adou Theiro can be a great defensive player for the Lakers
Pelinka decided to take Adou Thiero with the 36th overall pick. Pelinka believes that he has All-Defensive potential and likens him to Knicks star forward, OG Anunoby.
“Yeah, that’s a great name. Obviously, OG is an incredible player that’s done so much in the league. I don’t want to put pressure on anyone to become someone else, but that archetype is definitely it. He’s got the 6’7″ frame, he’s incredibly explosive, I think he’s a developing shooter, he’s a lob catcher. I think on the other side of the ball, he’s gonna be an elite defender. He has all the tools there."
The Lakers could certainly use someone like him in order to help the defense. They have a need on the perimeter to be able to stop drivers. Anthony Edwards just crushed them doing that in the playoffs.
Lakers coach JJ Redick likes Thiero's potential
Head coach JJ Redick likes what Thiero can bring to the Lakers, especially once he feels more comfortable in the system. Pelinka let everyone know that, too.
"JJ Redick and I actually hosted him in our building a couple weeks ago, took him to lunch and really got to know his character. That’s such an important part of the equation and he’s a great young man and hungry to get better and learn and grow and we feel like we have a great player development staff here. Super excited about all that.”
Thiero still has a long way to go before he earns a rotation spot. There are plenty of guys ahead of him, so he has to really show off his defensive prowess in order to earn regular minutes.
