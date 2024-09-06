Lakers News: Rudy Gobert Claps Back at Shaquille O’Neal After Brutal Diss
Much-maligned Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, the current Defensive Player of the Year and the frontcourt fulcrum for a 56-26 squad that advanced all the way to the Western Conference Finals, has had trouble showing out in big moments.
The 7-foot-1 vet is defensively limited in guarding opposing players in space, cannot be trusted to switch onto players on the perimeter, and operates at such a plodding pace that even inside the paint he can be exploited.
The three-time All-Star was attacked by former three-time Los Angeles Lakers championship center Shaquille O'Neal, who called him not just the worst modern player (well, him or Ben Simmons, O'Neal waffled) but also the worst player in league history.
Now, Gobert has clapped back via his official X account, lashing out at O'Neal for lashing out at him in the first place.
"It is sad to see someone that has accomplished as much as you did both in sport and business still be triggered by another man’s finances and accomplishments," Gobert wrote. "I get the entertainment part but unlike other folks, you don’t need that stuff to stay relevant."
O'Neal attacked Gobert's play relatively to his generous five-year, $205 million current agreement. The 32-year-old has a player option for 2025-26, meaning he can ostensibly become a free agent next summer in what could be a fairly light market.
Gobert was surprisingly benched by his native Team France during the 2024 Paris Olympics, en route to his second consecutive silver medal. San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, who like Gobert was an All-Defensive First Teamer this past season, was almost exclusively played at center in his countryman's stead. Gobert played spot minutes against select opponents, but his aforementioned limitations — on both sides of the ball, really — kept him glued to the bench more often than not.
O'Neal's resume is pretty much unimpeachable. A 15-time All-Star, four-time champion (three with L.A. from 2000-02) and one-time MVP, the "Big Diesel" was never considered an elite defender, though he certainly possessed the athletic tools to be so. He did, however, get named to three All-Defensive Second Teams during his Lakers-era prime, in 2000, 2001 and 2003. Gobert, in addition to his four Defensive Player of the Year awards, is also a seven-time All-Defensive Teamer.
