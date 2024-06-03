Lakers News: Stephen A. Smith Claims LeBron James Wants LA To Make 2 Specific Moves This Summer
There are two storylines surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason so far — their next head coach and Bronny James. These narratives specifically mention their star player, LeBron James, wanting the Lakers to make J.J. Reddick their next head coach, and draft his son Bronny.
The Lakers are in the market for a new head coach after firing Darvin Ham, and Bronny is officially entering the NBA Draft following one season at USC.
Stephen A. Smith called these reports and narratives 'absolutely true,' and said that James is pulling for the two to happen.
"LeBron James is trying to get the Los Angeles Lakers to draft Bronny James with a second round pick," Stephen A. said on The Stephen A. Smith Show. "He'd also like for JJ Redick to be his next head coach…Now, that doesn't mean the Lakers want JJ Redick, it doesn't mean they don't…But it's all over the news about him being a candidate for the Lakers job."
"It is absolutely true. He's one of many, they haven't made a finite decision about anybody yet, but LeBron has. That's the guy he wants, which would kind of explain why they're doing a basketball podcast together, I'm just guessing on that point, but it makes sense," Smith added.
Neither of these come as a surprise. There has been talk of Bronny joining his dad on the Lakers for months, and reports have indicated lately that Reddick is the top candidate for the Lakers' gig. Of course, Los Angeles has not officially a head coach yet, so there is the possibility they go in another direction, but it would be surprising at this point.
They also have yet to draft Bronny, and their draft decision will take place from June 26-27.
More Lakers:
Lakers News: WNBA All-Star Puts in Reps with Kobe Bryant’s Daughter
Lakers News: All-Star LA Nemesis Prescribes Ideal Next Coach