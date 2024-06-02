Lakers News: All-Star LA Nemesis Prescribes Ideal Next Coach
The Los Angeles Lakers are still in search of their 29th head coach in franchise history. As the calendar flipped to June, the search should be coming to an end, and thus far, the runaway favorite is ESPN broadcaster and podcaster JJ Redick. Redick appears to be the favorite of many experts and pundits. However, whether that is the right decision is up to the Lakers brass.
The prospect of entrusting the Lakers' reins to a rookie head coach, someone who has never held such a position, is undoubtedly a gamble. This viewpoint is echoed by former Laker rival and four-time NBA All-Star Rasheed Wallace, who advocates for a seasoned head coach.
Wallace believes a rookie head coach shouldn't squander the Lakers' championship window, which includes LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Wallace said on the Sheed & Tyler podcast.
"You gonna need a veteran coach," Wallace said. "You dealing with the main veteran in (LeBron James) who gotta win now. The window is looking…real thin. He's trying to win now, then you got another veteran with (Anthony Davis), and he's trying to win now, so then that way, it'll be less on his body later on. I think they need a veteran players coach."
Acquiring a young, inexperienced head coach like Redick has many pros and cons. Let's start with the pros; for starters, Redick has a ton of promise and is one of the brightest minds in the NBA; whether he could translate that to the bench is a different story. Nonetheless, there is no denying his brilliance and potential. Not only that, but he gets to build himself with one of the greatest franchises in the world.
However, for the cons, the Lakers have zero time to waste with a rookie head coach. James and Davis are an aging duo; James will be 40 years old in December, and Davis is 31. This duo has three years together at best, and the championship window is ever so slight, especially with how deep the Western Conference is. Redick is a wild card, and it could go one of two ways: the Lakers could look very smart, or they could be looking for a new head coach two years from now.
This head coaching cycle isn't the strongest, so L.A. may select Redick by default. A lot will ride on which way the Lakers decide to go in their head coaching search.
