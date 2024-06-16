Lakers News: Timeline for Next LA's Head Coaching Hire Revealed?
The Los Angeles Lakers still have yet to hire their next head coach over a month after firing Darvin Ham. Former NBA player J.J. Redick is reportedly the favorite for the job, although the Lakers did briefly pursue UConn national championship-winning head coach Dan Hurley before Hurley decided to stay with the Huskies.
Now, the attention is back on Redick as the likely next head coach for the Lakers. Redick had an official interview with the Lakers this weekend, after previously meeting with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at the NFL Draft Combine.
The Athletic's Jovan Buha reported that so long as his interview goes well, Redick should become the team's next head coach by the middle of the week.
"I do think that as long as he crushes his interview this weekend, which he's expected to do and which he's been preparing weeks for," Buha told Elex Michaelson of FOX LA. "As long as things go to plan, which I think they will, I do expect J.J. Reddick to be the Lakers' next head coach early to mid next week."
Buha also noted that the timeline for hiring Redick has been extended since Redick is covering the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. Buha noted that another candidate, James Borrego, still is in the race.
It would be great for the Lakers to hire their next coach this week, as the NBA Draft is now just ten days away. In addition, NBA free agency starts shortly after. Having their next head coach named as soon as they can before those two parts of the NBA calendar begin would be ideal for the team to prepare as much as they can.
More Lakers:
Former Lakers First Round Pick Weighs in on LA Head Coaching Search
Lakers news: Los Angeles Has Big Decisions to Make in 2024 NBA Draft