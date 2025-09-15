All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Andrew Wiggins Trade Update, Luka Doncic Buys LA Mansion, LeBron James Defended

Nelson Espinal

Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 2, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) following a press conference announcing the signing of a 3-year, $165 million contract extension at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have expressed interest in a trade for Andrew Wiggins, the forward who is part of the Miami Heat.

The price, however, has reportedly stopped the Lakers from advancing in the deal. According to team insider Jovan Buha, the cost would be at least a future first-round pick.

If the Lakers struggle at the start of the season and feel like they need size on the wings, they may end up going forward with the deal later on.

In other news, Lakers superstar Luka Doncic bought a multi-million dollar mansion recently in Los Angeles, laying down roots in a city where he will hopefully stay for a long time.

Finally, a former teammate of LeBron James came to the star's defend amid NBA legend Charles Barkley's criticism.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers News: Former LeBron James Teammate Calls Out Charles Barkley's Criticism, 'F--- Him'

Lakers’ Starting Lineup Predictions After Summer Moves

Lakers Star Luka Doncic Adds Another Accolade to Resume

Lakers News: Patriotic Former LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Sneaker Returning to Market

Lakers Insider Provides Major Update on Andrew Wiggins Trade

Lakers’ Luka Doncic Buys $25 Million Mansion in LA

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News