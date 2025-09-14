All Lakers

Lakers News: Patriotic Former LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Sneaker Returning to Market

Alex Kirschenbaum

Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 10, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) guards Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) on the court in the first half of the game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

Two superstar Los Angeles Lakers champions, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant and 21-time All-Star combo forward LeBron James, are slated to have some of their classic, game-worn Adidas footwear get reintroduced to the market next summer, per WWD.com.

Bryant initially wore the Adidas Crazy 2 USA sneakers, decked out in red-white-and-blue coloring, in L.A.'s 2001-02 season opener, paying tribute to the victims of the airplane crashes on September 11, 2001, which at that point had happened just a few months before.

More news: Insider Reveals Why LeBron James 'All But Certain' to Finish Career As NBA GOAT

James, at the time a high school junior, also wore the limited-release shoes during a high school clash with another future Hall of Famer and Lakers forward, Carmelo Anthony, in 2002. The sneaker was re-dubbed as the Crazy 2. It was the final shoe he released for Adidas before jumping ship to Nike. James' footwear has exclusively been Nike throughout his soon-to-be-23-year NBA career.

Per WWD.com, the Adidas Crazy 2 USA will be back on the block in June 2026. The sneaker is expected to fetch $160 on Adidas' website and third-party retailers.

More news: Luka Doncic Nominated for Defensive Award as Body Transformation Pays Instant Dividends

This story will be updated...

Latest Lakers News

feed

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum
ALEX KIRSCHENBAUM

Alex Kirschenbaum grew up a devout Bulls fan, but his hoops fanaticism now extends to non-Bulls teams in adulthood. Currently also a scribe for Hoops Rumors, The Sporting News and "Gremlins" director Joe Dante's film site Trailers From Hell, Alex is an alum of Newsweek, Men's Journal, Grizzlies fan site Grizzly Bear Blues, and Bulls fan sites Blog-A-Bull and Pippen Ain't Easy, among others.

Home/News