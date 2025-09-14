Lakers News: Patriotic Former LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Sneaker Returning to Market
Two superstar Los Angeles Lakers champions, 18-time All-Star shooting guard Kobe Bryant and 21-time All-Star combo forward LeBron James, are slated to have some of their classic, game-worn Adidas footwear get reintroduced to the market next summer, per WWD.com.
Bryant initially wore the Adidas Crazy 2 USA sneakers, decked out in red-white-and-blue coloring, in L.A.'s 2001-02 season opener, paying tribute to the victims of the airplane crashes on September 11, 2001, which at that point had happened just a few months before.
James, at the time a high school junior, also wore the limited-release shoes during a high school clash with another future Hall of Famer and Lakers forward, Carmelo Anthony, in 2002. The sneaker was re-dubbed as the Crazy 2. It was the final shoe he released for Adidas before jumping ship to Nike. James' footwear has exclusively been Nike throughout his soon-to-be-23-year NBA career.
Per WWD.com, the Adidas Crazy 2 USA will be back on the block in June 2026. The sneaker is expected to fetch $160 on Adidas' website and third-party retailers.
