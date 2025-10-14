Lakers Notes: Guard Suffers Injury, LeBron James Told to Retire By Ex-Teammate, Dalton Knecht Praised
Los Angeles Lakers guard Chris Manon, who signed a two-way contract over the offseason, suffered a major ankle injury and will sit out the rest of the preseason.
It has been labelled as a Grade 2 ankle sprain, and it is "very unlikely" that he plays during the preseason.
In other news, Lebron James was urged to retire after undergoing battles with sciatica, which have led to him missing the start of the season.
Entering year 23, James is still a star on and off the court, commanding attention and performing at a high level.
If he were to face a more serious injury or experience a significant drop in performance, retirement could become an option. Still, more than likely, he will finish this season and potentially play another two years.
Finally, Dalton Knecht was labeled the Lakers' best offensive player in training camp by head coach J.J. Redick.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
