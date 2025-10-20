All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Huge Injury Update, Steve Nash Questions LA Move, Time for LeBron James Trade?

Gabe Smallson

Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap, watch the action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center.
Oct 5, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) and forward LeBron James (23), wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers cap, watch the action against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have a huge injury update as the start of the regular season looms. Backup center Jaxson Hayes offered an injury update following a preseason scare, classified as a light wrist sprain.

In other news, NBA Hall of Famer and former Laker Steve Nash questioned one of the Lakers' biggest offseason moves. It's safe to say that Nash has some massive expectations for the new Laker that fans wil hope are more than met.

Finally, a case is made for the Lakers to trade superstar LeBron James. Although there were reports all summer long that the King would be on the move, this article details why the time to get the most value for him is now, despite him appearing to stay put in Los Angeles.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers’ Jaxson Hayes Delivers Injury Update on Himself After Preseason Scare

Hall of Famer Steve Nash Questions Lakers’ Major Offseason Addition

It’s Time for Lakers to Trade LeBron James While They Still Can

Lakers' New Defensive Strategy Already Misfiring

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

