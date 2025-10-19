Lakers Notes: LA Cuts Multiple Players, Luka on Lebron Future, Huge Roster Question Marks
The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the season's start by trimming their roster and releasing players on non-guaranteed contracts.
Los Angeles waived guard RJ Davis, forward Anton Watson, guard Augustas Marciulionis, and wing Jeenathan "Nate" Williams, all of whom could appear on the G-League roster.
In other news, the Lakers' real roster has come under scrutiny by an NBA expert, who believes there are major red flags with its construction and they could cost Los Angeles in the long run.
The more notable weak points are perimeter shooting and the team's health, especially with superstar LeBron James already missing the start of the season.
Speaking of James, Luka Doncic, the team's other superstar, reportedly wants his 40-year-old teammate to play another season with him.
James is a free agent after this season, and there are rumors that Los Angeles and James want to part ways.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers' Luka Doncic Wants to Play With LeBron James Past This Season: Report
Lakers Cut Ties With 4 Players Ahead of Season
Former Lakers Star Says LA Has Major Red Flag Heading Into Season
Lakers Roster Already Confusing NBA GMs
Lakers Riddled with Question Marks Heading into Critical 2025-26 Season
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.