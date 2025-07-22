Lakers Notes: LA Makes Surprise Roster Move, Sign 2 Players, Linked to $134.4 Million All-Star
The Los Angeles Lakers have made another surprising roster move amid an unpredictable offseason. Although the center position has been somewhat of a pressure point recently, a center was waived from the team on Monday.
Additionally, the Lakers have inked more deals with two players in free agency. One of which is a former Golden State Warriors forward, and the other is a familiar seven-footer to add to the front court.
Finally, LA is linked to an All-Star and two-time NBA champion who would be a perfect addition to the Lakers' frontcourt. The would-be blockbuster trade would get the Lakers a lockdown defender in the frontcourt and a valuable veteran presence in the locker room.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news
