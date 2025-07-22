All Lakers

Lakers Notes: LA Makes Surprise Roster Move, Sign 2 Players, Linked to $134.4 Million All-Star

Gabe Smallson

Mar 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Trey Jemison III (55) defends against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers have made another surprising roster move amid an unpredictable offseason. Although the center position has been somewhat of a pressure point recently, a center was waived from the team on Monday.

Additionally, the Lakers have inked more deals with two players in free agency. One of which is a former Golden State Warriors forward, and the other is a familiar seven-footer to add to the front court.

Finally, LA is linked to an All-Star and two-time NBA champion who would be a perfect addition to the Lakers' frontcourt. The would-be blockbuster trade would get the Lakers a lockdown defender in the frontcourt and a valuable veteran presence in the locker room.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Officially Waive Big Man in Surprise Roster Move

Lakers Signing Center, Ex-Warriors Forward in Free Agency

Lakers Linked to $134.4 Million All-Star, NBA Champ in Blockbuster Trade

Lakers Officially Release Guard After Disappointing Tenure in LA

Lakers' Luka Doncic 'Made it Clear' He Wanted to Play With Specific Free Agent

