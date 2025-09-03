Lakers Notes: Magic Johnson Doesn’t Pick LeBron James as GOAT, Pau Gasol Talks Luka Doncic, More
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson did not pick LeBron James as his Greatest Player of All Time, instead going with guard Michael Jordan.
Johnson gave his own explanation for picking Jordan over James, citing the Chicago Bulls icon as something he has never seen before — a surprising choice, considering both he and James are Lakers legends at this point.
The debate between James and Jordan rages on, typically centered around total championship over longevity.
In other news, another Lakers legend, Pau Gasol, spoke about superstar Luka Doncic and his impact on the team going forward.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Discusses Luka Doncic Era in LA
Lakers Champion Big Man Was ‘Highly Upset’ Not to be Re-Signed
Magic Johnson Lists Top Five Lakers, And Leaves Out Surprise Legend
Lakers Coach Credits LeBron James for Luka Doncic Body Transformation
Lakers Legend Doesn't Pick LeBron James as NBA's GOAT
Former Lakers Rival Claims Kobe Bryant 'Cheated' at Basketball
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.