All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Magic Johnson Doesn’t Pick LeBron James as GOAT, Pau Gasol Talks Luka Doncic, More

Nelson Espinal

May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Magic Johnson attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson did not pick LeBron James as his Greatest Player of All Time, instead going with guard Michael Jordan.

Johnson gave his own explanation for picking Jordan over James, citing the Chicago Bulls icon as something he has never seen before — a surprising choice, considering both he and James are Lakers legends at this point.

The debate between James and Jordan rages on, typically centered around total championship over longevity.

In other news, another Lakers legend, Pau Gasol, spoke about superstar Luka Doncic and his impact on the team going forward.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Lakers Legend Pau Gasol Discusses Luka Doncic Era in LA

Lakers Champion Big Man Was ‘Highly Upset’ Not to be Re-Signed

Magic Johnson Lists Top Five Lakers, And Leaves Out Surprise Legend

Lakers Coach Credits LeBron James for Luka Doncic Body Transformation

Lakers Legend Doesn't Pick LeBron James as NBA's GOAT

Former Lakers Rival Claims Kobe Bryant 'Cheated' at Basketball

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/News