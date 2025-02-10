Lakers Notes: Perfect Buyout Candidate, Options After Failed Mark Williams Deal, More
Fans and experts alike were shocked when the Los Angeles Lakers rescinded their trade with the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams due to him failing a physical. Now, Los Angeles is down a big man and they need to find one fast.
Because the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the Lakers will have to look for some buyout options to fill the void. Fortunately, it seems like there are some decent candidates, even though it seems one would rather play overseas than continue in the NBA.
The other extra wrinkle in this debacle is that rookie Dalton Knecht is now returning to the Lakers after being sent to the Hornets, something former NBA guard Patrick Beverley wasn't afraid to make his opinion known about.
Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers that can help you get all caught up. Click on the title to see the full story:
5 Big Man Options For Lakers Now That Mark Williams Trade is Rescinded
Lakers Perfect Buyout Candidate Reportedly Looking to Sign Overseas Instead
Patrick Beverley Goes on NSFW Rant Following Failed Lakers Mark Williams Trade
LeBron James, Anthony Davis Agent Rich Paul Reacts to Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade