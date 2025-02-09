Lakers Perfect Buyout Candidate Reportedly Looking to Sign Overseas Instead
The Los Angeles Lakers are back to searching for a center to anchor their frontcourt for the remainder of the NBA season. Following a rescinded trade for Charlotte Hornets big man Mark Williams, Los Angeles will now be forced to look around the buyout market to land a center.
However, one of the prime targets that has been mentioned with the Lakers couldn't be heading overseas instead. According to Greek outlet SDNA, center Daniel Theis may be looking to sign overseas.
The report has AS Monaco emerging as the frontrunner to sign him. Theis was traded from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Oklahoma City Thunder before the Thunder waived him.
The veteran big man is now on the open market and could be a perfect addition to a team like the Lakers. But it seems that Los Angeles may have to persuade Theis to stay in the NBA rather than going international.
Theis would have been great for the Lakers due to his ability to space the floor. While he isn't the level of center that Los Angeles was hoping to have for the stretch run, Theis would have fit in very nicely with this team.
For the season, Theis has averaged 4.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game for the Pelicans. The veteran has seen a decline in his 3-point shooting numbers this season but he is a career 32.6 percent shooter from distance.
Assuming that Theis does head overseas, Los Angeles will need to look elsewhere to solidify the frontcourt. Right now, the team doesn't have a starting caliber center on the roster, or at least one that they would feel great about going through the multiple playoff rounds.
Los Angeles will now go forward and hope that they can find a big man on the buyout market. The team will need to make some additions, otherwise, it could be a lost season for such a promising team.
