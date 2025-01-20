All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Rui Hachimura Trade Prediction, Hayes Injury Update, Deadline Rumors

Jeremy Hanna

Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) passes the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jan 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) passes the ball against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
A new trade prediction has the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring a $61 million center in exchange for Rui Hachimura, two more players, and multiple NBA Draft picks. This season, Hachimura has averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks this season across 34 games.

Additionally, backup center Jaxson Hayes has been upgraded to probable for the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers. This season, Hayes has averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 blocks across 18 games this season.

Finally, a new trade proposal has Los Angeles acquiring Brandon Ingram in exchange for Hachimura, two players, and a future NBA Draft pick. Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 steals this season.

Here are some stories regarding the Los Angeles Lakers to help get you all caught up. Click the title to see the entire link:

Lakers Predicted to Land $61M Center in Deal For Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt

Lakers Injury Report: Jaxson Hayes Status Upgraded For Clippers Matchup

Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land All-Star For Massive Haul

Lakers' Dalton Knecht Partners With LA Strong, Provides Meals to Firefighters

LeBron James Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers

