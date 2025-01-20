Lakers Notes: Rui Hachimura Trade Prediction, Hayes Injury Update, Deadline Rumors
A new trade prediction has the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring a $61 million center in exchange for Rui Hachimura, two more players, and multiple NBA Draft picks. This season, Hachimura has averaged 12.1 points, 5.2 total rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.6 blocks this season across 34 games.
Additionally, backup center Jaxson Hayes has been upgraded to probable for the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers. This season, Hayes has averaged 5.2 points, 4.1 total rebounds, 0.7 assists, and 0.7 blocks across 18 games this season.
Finally, a new trade proposal has Los Angeles acquiring Brandon Ingram in exchange for Hachimura, two players, and a future NBA Draft pick. Ingram has averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 total rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 0.9 steals this season.
