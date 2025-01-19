Blockbuster Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land All-Star For Massive Haul
The Los Angeles Lakers are still looking to add players before the trade deadline. They could end up adding a star player, too. This trade proposal sees them do just that and brings back an old friend. Here's what it looks like:
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 First-Round Pick
Ingram has been a hot name across the trade deadline as one of the stars who could get moved at the deadline. He's a former All-Star who can really score and rebound.
Ingram was actually the second overall pick in the 2016 draft by the Lakers. He was traded to New Orleans as part of the package to acquire Anthony Davis.
Read more: Lakers Listed as Landing Spot For $114M Star Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline
Bringing Ingram back would signal that the Lakers are going all in on a title run this season. The Pelicans are one of the worst teams in the NBA, so they will be looking to unload multiple players.
In order to make the trade, the Lakers would have to get rid of Hachimura, who has played really well for them this season. He's the main contributor who gets dealt.
Vanderbilt has been hurt for most of the season, so Los Angeles wouldn't miss him in this trade. Hood-Schifino is someone the Lakers seem to have given up on as well.
The 2029 first-round pick could be very valuable for the Pelicans, too. There is no guarantee that the Lakers will be good once that pick is ready to convey.
LeBron James will be retired by then, so who knows if the team will be a playoff team at that point. They hope Ingram can help with that.
More Lakers news: Lakers Rumors: Trade Talks For $22M Star Forward Haven't Gained Much Traction
As far as trades go, this is a pretty fair one. It gives the Lakers another star to pair with James and Davis as they go all in on a title run.
It also gives the Pelicans some young players and a first-round pick to help re-tool their team heading into next season. It's a pretty good return for an expensive player in Ingram.
Ingram is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season. He has also played in just 18 games.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers News: Anthony Davis Says LA Can't Be 'Front-Runners' in Games
Kyrie Irving Surpasses Lakers' Kobe Bryant on Prestigious All-Time NBA List
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.