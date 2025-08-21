Lakers Notes: Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron, LA Star Named Trade Chip for Giannis, Marcus Smart Breakout?
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was recently called out by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The two giants of the basketball world have shared some drama recently, but this most recent statement from Smith deals more with how he views James' feelings on superstar Luka Doncic.
Additionally, a Lakers star has been labeled a 'surefire' trade chip if a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ever came to fruition. The Greek Freak has been linked to constant trade rumors all offseason long, but at least for the moment, seems to be staying with his Eastern Conference contender.
Finally, a former Lakers guard predicts a breakout year from Marcus Smart this season. When it was apparent that LA was lacking on perimeter defense last season, the obvious fix was to add the most recent guard to have ever won the Defensive Player of the Year award.
