Lakers Notes: Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron, LA Star Named Trade Chip for Giannis, Marcus Smart Breakout?

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was recently called out by ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith. The two giants of the basketball world have shared some drama recently, but this most recent statement from Smith deals more with how he views James' feelings on superstar Luka Doncic.

Additionally, a Lakers star has been labeled a 'surefire' trade chip if a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ever came to fruition. The Greek Freak has been linked to constant trade rumors all offseason long, but at least for the moment, seems to be staying with his Eastern Conference contender.

Finally, a former Lakers guard predicts a breakout year from Marcus Smart this season. When it was apparent that LA was lacking on perimeter defense last season, the obvious fix was to add the most recent guard to have ever won the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

Stephen A Smith Calls Out LeBron James for Feelings Over Lakers, Luka Doncic

Lakers Star Seen as 'Surefire' First Trade Chip in Possible Giannis Antetokounmpo Deal

Former Lakers Guard Predicts Breakout Year From Marcus Smart This Season

Former Lakers Legend, NBA Hall of Famer to Compete in Celebrity Boxing Match

Lakers Offseason Ranked Among Worst in NBA By Insider

Should Lakers’ Luka Doncic Sit Out EuroBasket After Injury Scare? ESPN Insider Answers

