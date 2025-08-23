Lakers Notes: West Rival Wants LeBron James in Trade, Nuggets Star Takes Wild Shot at LA, More
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' name has floated around the league all offseason, with multiple teams checking in with the Lakers after his agent's cryptic message following James' decision to opt into his $52.6 million player option for 2025-26.
Among the teams to call James were the Golden State Warriors, though the Lakers are not interested, per Jake Fischer of the Stein Line.
Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr., formerly of the Denver Nuggets, took a shot at the Lakers in an interview.
“I used to love, love those series against the Lakers,” Porter Jr. said. “They were very exciting, and the Lakers fanbase is crazy. They always thought they could beat us but they never did.”
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
