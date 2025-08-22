Lakers, Warriors Have Had Multiple Conversations Regarding LeBron James Trade: Report
Trade rumors have been swirling around LeBron James all offseason long. Reportedly, he hasn't been happy with the fact that the Lakers have decided to build around Luka Doncic so quickly.
James has never been on a team on which he was not the focal point, so this is something new for him. There has been speculation that he could ask out before next season starts.
While James is expected to stay in Los Angeles next season, that hasn't stopped teams from calling about James, including one Western Conference foe.
More news: Former Lakers Guard Predicts Breakout Year From Marcus Smart This Season
The Golden State Warriors have called about a trade with the Lakers for LeBron James
According to Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, the Warriors have given the Lakers a call about the possibility of a James trade. He has never been traded in his NBA career.
Golden State has called LA multiple times about a possible James trade, but clearly, nothing has materialized. The Lakers are not interested in trading him.
The last thing that new owner Mark Walter wants to be known as is the guy who traded LeBron James, who is one of the greatest players in the history of basketball.
James has a no-trade clause, so he would really have to ask out for any trade to happen. The Lakers would also ask for a mammoth return, and the Warriors don't have many assets.
It's unclear what kind of package the Warriors were offering the Lakers, but it clearly was not enough to make a move. James is a very good player still, and he's a good asset.
More news: Former Lakers Legend, NBA Hall of Famer to Compete in Celebrity Boxing Match
The Lakers likely won't trade LeBron James this season
While other teams are calling the Lakers, James will likely end up staying with the Lakers throughout the season. The trade deadline would be the soonest that he is moved.
If James wants to play for another team at some point, he likely will wait until the end of the season to opt out of his deal. Then, he can sign with anyone he wants.
This past season, James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. He will turn 41 years old next year.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.