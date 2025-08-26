All Lakers

Lakers Notes: Wild LeBron James to Warriors Theory, Guard Reveals Why He Chose LA, More

Aaron Coloma

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers in regards to superstar LeBron James' situation this summer, but insider Jovan Buha believes there's more to the story.

Buha believes the rumors came from the Golden State side of the deal to make it look like they were doing something after a stagnant summer revolving around Jonathan Kuminga.

The Lakers signed free agent Augustas Mariciulionis to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal this summer, and the guard discussed why he chose the Lakers with the Milwaukee Bucks also in talks with him.

"They showed me a lot of attention both in interviews and when it came to signing," Marciulionis said. "I'm glad I'm in a good environment that believes in me — that's the most important thing."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):

New Lakers Guard Reveals Why He Chose LA Over East Contender

Lakers Insider Has Wild Theory on Warriors Trade Attempts for LeBron James

Former Lakers Champ Physically Fought Kobe Bryant To Earn Respect

Lakers News: Luka Doncic EuroBasket Competitors Reveals Why LA Star is So Hard to Guard

Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal Sends 2-Word Message To Nikola Jokic

NBA Insider Predicts Lakers Will Trade LeBron James for Younger All-Star By End of Season

Lakers Rumors: Insider Urges East Contender to Make Blockbuster LeBron James Trade

Lakers Insider Provides Major Injury Update on Rookie Who Missed Summer League

Lakers Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/News