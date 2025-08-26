Lakers Notes: Wild LeBron James to Warriors Theory, Guard Reveals Why He Chose LA, More
The Golden State Warriors reportedly reached out to the Los Angeles Lakers in regards to superstar LeBron James' situation this summer, but insider Jovan Buha believes there's more to the story.
Buha believes the rumors came from the Golden State side of the deal to make it look like they were doing something after a stagnant summer revolving around Jonathan Kuminga.
The Lakers signed free agent Augustas Mariciulionis to an Exhibit 10 training camp deal this summer, and the guard discussed why he chose the Lakers with the Milwaukee Bucks also in talks with him.
"They showed me a lot of attention both in interviews and when it came to signing," Marciulionis said. "I'm glad I'm in a good environment that believes in me — that's the most important thing."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Lakers news (click the headline for the full article):
New Lakers Guard Reveals Why He Chose LA Over East Contender
Lakers Insider Has Wild Theory on Warriors Trade Attempts for LeBron James
Former Lakers Champ Physically Fought Kobe Bryant To Earn Respect
Lakers News: Luka Doncic EuroBasket Competitors Reveals Why LA Star is So Hard to Guard
Lakers' Shaquille O'Neal Sends 2-Word Message To Nikola Jokic
NBA Insider Predicts Lakers Will Trade LeBron James for Younger All-Star By End of Season
Lakers Rumors: Insider Urges East Contender to Make Blockbuster LeBron James Trade
Lakers Insider Provides Major Injury Update on Rookie Who Missed Summer League
Lakers Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.