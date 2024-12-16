Lakers' Anthony Davis Offers Update After Suffering Scary Shoulder Injury Against Grizzlies
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis appears to be 'OK' after suffering a scary shoulder injury on Sunday against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Davis said it was 'just a little stinger.'
“Just a little stinger. Went in the back, got some work done. Had four fouls anyways, was time for me to go out.”
Lakers head coach JJ Redick said he wasn't 100 percent sure what had happened to his star big man.
Luckily for the Lakers, Davis returned and finished the game.
Davis was a man on a mission as he recorded a game-high 40 points on 15-for-22 shooting from the field, 16 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and on the block in 33 minutes. In Davis' return from his injury, he scored 12 crucial points down the stretch.
The Lakers finally got back in the win column after a tough road loss on Friday to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On Sunday, L.A. came out on top, 116-110, and held the Grizzles under their scoring average of 122.1.
David was spectacular on Sunday night, and he got help from others like LeBron James and Austin Reaves. James added 18 points in his return after a two-game hiatus because of a left foot injury. He also had eight rebounds, eight assists, and five turnovers in 34 minutes.
As for Reaves, he recorded 19 points, along with eight dimes and two steals, in 36 minutes. The Lakers never trailed and led by 23 points in the second half.
Davis has had at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in three of his last four games.
The Lakers will have three days off before they take on their division rivals, the Sacramento Kings, for the first of two games in three days in the state's capital on Thursday.
The Kings are right behind the Lakers in the standings. They hold a 13-13 record compared to L.A.'s 14-12 record.
More Lakers: Lakers Reportedly Planning Same Trade Deadline Script Despite Season Issues