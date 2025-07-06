Lakers Officially Make 7-Team Trade in Historic Announcement
The Los Angeles Lakers finalized a historic seven-team trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, which ended up netting the team a draft selection.
The seven-team deal centers around Kevin Durant heading to the Houston Rockets, and as a part of the trade, the Lakers got Adou Thiero, the team's selection at No. 36 overall.
The Lakers originally traded the 55th overall pick and $2.5 million in cash to the Chicago Bulls for the 45th selection.
Los Angeles wasn't content to settle at No. 45 overall and made a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the 36th pick. This second trade is a small part of the massive seven-team deal.
At 21 years of age, Thiero is one of the most explosive athletes entering the NBA and providing a high level of defense. He plays hard on both ends of the court, willing to hustle for rebounds and fight for loose balls.
He can attack the basketball well using his speed and explosiveness, but his main limitation is his 3-point shooting.
His jump shot will make the difference between Thiero becoming a starter in the league or becoming a rotation player for defensive purposes.
As a second-round pick, Thiero offers plenty of upside as a prospect while having a path to stepping onto an NBA court immediately in his rookie year.
In an interview with Spectrum Sportsnet, president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka sounded estatic to add the wing to the roster:
“We were super aggressive to begin the day knowing that we didn’t have a first-round pick. Adou was projected by our scouts as a first-round talent and so we were able to turn 55, which is a late-second round pick to a high second-round pick to pick a player that we had projected in the first round," Pelinka said in the interview.
"We just felt like one of the things we need to address was to get younger and more athletic on the wings. Being able to get a player like Adou that can catch lobs from the corner when Luka [Doncic] is making paint decisions I think is gonna be really special.
"And then he’s just got big shoulders, big chest, a guy that’s gonna play defense and add some physicality and athleticism to our roster. So super excited about that."
By using some cash and second-round picks, the Lakers added a high-potential player who fits well alongside star Luka Doncic.
