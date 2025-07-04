Lakers 'In Talks' With Multiple Free Agents Following Deandre Ayton Signing: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Deandre Ayton to be their starting center, filling their biggest hole on the roster. That doesn't mean that they are done making moves, though.
Ayton helps give them a player that they can count on at the center spot. They also re-signed Jaxson Hayes to be his backup, so they now feel great about what they have at center.
Now that they have filled their biggest hole, they have turned their attention to other roster needs. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, they aren't done making moves.
Read more: Lakers Unlikely to Land Star Big Man Due to High Cost: Report
While doing a SportsCenter hit on Thursday, Charania detailed what the Lakers will be looking to do in the next few days in free agency.
"They're still working to shore up their frontcourt depth. I'm told they're in talks with multiple free agents on bringing a center to Los Angeles as well to back up Deandre Ayton. We'll see between now and the next several days — look for them to potentially lock in another center."
They might be able to bring in another center that is slightly better than Hayes to back up Ayton, but they are still looking to upgrade the forward spot, especially to help better their defense.
The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to be considered a contender in the Western Conference. After Oklahoma City won the title, they are set up for future success for years to come.
More Lakers news: Lakers Top Draft Pick Out for Summer League With Injury
Houston has also had a really good offseason, adding Kevin Durant and multiple other solid pieces to a team that was the second seed in the Western Conference this season.
The Lakers believe they will be better next year, simply because of increased chemistry from LeBron James and Luka Doncic. They are hoping that Doncic returns in better shape, too.
Adding frontcourt depth would certainly help the Lakers with their defensive issues. That end of the floor needs the most attention, especially after getting torched by the Timberwolves in the playoffs.
More Los Angeles Lakers news: Lakers Rumors: 4 Teams Trying to Trade for LeBron James, Per Latest Report
NBA Insider Says LeBron James Wants Out of LA, And Lakers Want Him Gone
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.