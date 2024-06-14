Lakers Prime Trade Target Expected to Stay With Current Team
While the Los Angeles Lakers continue to search for a new head coach, the front office has work to do along the roster as well. The Lakers want to get back to being a truly competitive team in the NBA so this offseason will be crucial for them to do just that.
There has been some talk about the Lakers potentially going after another star player to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, even if it's unlikely, Guard Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been mentioned as the most likely but that's only if he were to decline a chance to extend with Cleveland.
There have been mixed rumors about what Mitchell will ultimately do but we may have gotten some news on that front. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, Mitchell seems to be leaning toward extending with the Cavaliers.
"Despite a wealth of interest in both Garland and Allen on the trade market, Cleveland is not expected to entertain trade offers for any member of its core four at this time, sources said, while a league-wide expectation only grows that Mitchell will sign a contract extension with the club that acquired him from Utah back in September 2022"
If this is the case, the Mitchell to Los Angeles rumors would be gone for good. While he would be a great third option for the Lakers, it would take a massive haul to land him.
The Lakers would go all out to land Mitchell if he were to become available but the team may be better served going the depth route. Other teams around the league have seen success recently with this build so the Lakers could do the same.
More Lakers: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Looks Back on Memorable Encounter with Jerry West