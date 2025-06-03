Lakers Realistic Center Targets Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have a clear hole on their roster: the center position. Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka will have a big task to address their most notable need over the off-season.
One of the main things that Luka Doncic loves is a rim-running big man who can catch lobs. This archetype allows him to run pick and rolls in an effective manner, putting pressure on the defense to focus on either him or the center.
Whenever he had major success with the Dallas Mavericks, Doncic had that kind of player that he could rely on. Often, they would not be extremely talented but rather possess the skillset that Doncic can elevate due to his playmaking ability.
During Pelinka's exit interview after the team's first-round elimination, he made it clear that the center position will be a priority.
“In terms of center traits, it would be great to have a center that was a vertical threat, lob threat, and someone that could protect the interior defensively,” Pelinka told the media.
“Those would be key. But there’s multiple different types of centers that can be very effective in the league.
“There’s also spread centers that can protect the rim. We’ll look at those as well. I wouldn’t want to limit the archetype, but we know we need a big man.”
Lakers writer for the Orange County Register, Khobi Price, published a list of potential targets that the team can viably acquire via trade or free agency, all of which have featured in various rumors and reports around the league.
Daniel Gafford
One of the most common names linked to the Lakers is Daniel Gafford, who is the starting center for the Mavs, oddly enough.
He provides excellent rim protection and can finish lobs well. His touch around the rim is also impressive, with a field goal percentage of 78 percent last season.
His trade value is lower than it likely should be, given that he is on an expiring deal and will likely demand starting center money via an extension.
The Mavs already have two other starting-caliber centers in Anthony Davis and Derrick Lively, making Gafford expendable.
A trade featuring promising player Dalton Knecht and Maxi Kleber, along with the team's 2028 first-round pick, would work. The Lakers could also throw in a 2031 pick swap as well.
Given the backlash that Dallas got for the Doncic trade, it is unclear if they would be willing to deal with the Lakers.
Nic Claxton
Claxton provides a similar profile to Gafford, though he is more explosive and has been healthier. He provides the profile that the Lakers would be after, though there will be issues acquiring the big man.
The 26-year-old is set to make $25 million, about $11 million more than Gafford will earn, which will require more salary being sent over to the Nets.
Likely, the Lakers would need to include Kleber, Gabe Vincent, and Knecht to get the conversation going. That would go into Lakers wing depth, which is already marginal, though Claxton could likely take another step or two in his development with Doncic and Lebron.
At only 26 years old, he would be the team's center for the next five years, fitting perfectly with Doncic.
Clint Capela
The easiest option for the Lakers would be Capela, who is an unrestricted free agent, meaning they would not have to give up assets for him.
He would likely be available for the $5.7 taxpayer mid-level exception that the team will have, but his performances have been lackluster over the past few seasons.
He has been known to battle injuries through his career, and at the age of 31, for a non-shooting big, he couid continue to decline further.
On the plus side, Capela is exactly the profile that works well with Doncic and could be a short-term solution that allows the team to use its trade assets at other positions.
