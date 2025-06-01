Lakers' LeBron James Reveals Biggest Advantage Luka Doncic Has Over Opponents
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James had his running mate, Luka Doncic, on his "Mind the Game" podcast where James explained what makes Doncic so special.
Near the trade deadline, Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka managed to acquire Doncic in a trade that has been widely celebrated throughout the league.
Pelinka gave up an aging star in Anthony Davis, along with a few other assets, to get a much younger star in Doncic.
Now, the Lakers have a younger foundation that should give the team a franchise cornerstone for the next 10 years.
Doncic is good enough to help James try to win his fifth NBA title over the course of the next couple of seasons.
James now gets to play alongside a player he has long admired, especially given how well Doncic processes the game.
"It's always his pace, it's always been his pace. It's never been a game like 'you can speed me up, he can speed me up…he moves at his own pace," James said on his podcast.
"And he's never been on the floor where he's allowed someone to dictate where they're going to put him on the floor, it's always been the opposite."
James himself is known for being one of the best readers of the game. His mind has allowed him to play more than 20 seasons in the NBA, and he is still able to remain effective and productive despite being in his 40s.
Doncic is not a top-tier athlete known for his explosiveness; rather, his entire game revolves around reading the defense, consistently making the right read while utilizing his size and handle to create his own shot.
The Slovenian guard is one of the more special playmakers to come into the NBA. His game relies heavily on craftiness and outsmarting other players on the court, both of which he does better than anyone in the NBA.
Given the short amount of time that Doncic and James shared on the court, it was quite impressive how both stars managed to play well together, quickly figuring out how to share the ball and play off of each other.
Their partnership could of tielded beter results had the Lakers if the team had a viable starting center, which limited them in the playoffs, though Pelinka will likely be exploring any possible upgrades over the off-season at the center spot.
With a full preseason to prepare, the James-Doncic duo will look to build upon their early success to make a leap forward into a real title threat.
More Los Angeles Lakers News:
Stan Van Gundy Compares Lakers Landing Shaq to Jalen Brunson Amid Eastern Conference Finals
NBA Insider Reveals Where Lakers' LeBron James is Expected to End Career
Former Lakers Champion Shares Wild Kobe Bryant Story
Lakers' LeBron James Confirms Knee Injury, Makes Major Announcement
George Karl Takes Another Wild Shot at Lakers After Playoff Meltdown
Lakers' Dorian Finney-Smith Seemingly Hints at Free Agency Plans
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.