Lakers Reportedly Interested in Under the Radar Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers have a lot of improvement they need to make this summer if they want to go further in the playoffs than they did this year.
After getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, they are looking to add some players to help their depth and the starting lineup. They need a center first and foremost, but they need more forward depth, too.
There are a few forwards that the Lakers could look at bringing in. They need guys who can play defense on the perimeter, including guys who can defend multiple positions.
The Lakers could end up bringing in an underrated forward this summer
One of the targets that the Lakers could end up bringing in is Amir Coffey. Coffey is a guard/forward hybrid that can give solid minutes off the bench.
The Lakers are familiar with him, as he has played in Los Angeles with the Clippers for quite a while. He is someone that the Clippers have always liked, but not quite enough to keep.
Coffey has a bigger body, so he is a decent perimeter defender off the bench. He is someone that the Lakers could bring off the bench and leave out there without getting torched.
One of the problems with bringing Coffey in his the cost of some free agents. They don't have a lot of cap space to bring in a lot of free agents, so they have to pick and choose who is the most important.
The Lakers are expected to be active this summer when it comes to making moves. Whether it's through free agency or trades, they will have some new faces on the roster.
Los Angeles will need LeBron James and Luka Doncic to be the best players on the team, as they should be. Doncic has to be in better shape in order to perform in the playoffs.
This season, Coffey averaged 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. He shot 47.1 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from beyond the three-point arc.
