Lakers' Rob Pelinka, JJ Redick to Address Media This Week
Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka and head coach J.J. Redick will hold a joint press conference this week, according to the organization.
According to team insider Jovan Buha, the presser will be live-streamed on YouTube, taking place on Thursday at 1:30 PST.
Pelinka and Redick are both entering crucial seasons in their careers. New team owner Mark Walter will evaluate the entire braintrust of the organization, from the coaching staff to the front office, opting to retain what he wants and remove what he sees as weak links.
By analyzing his tenure as owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, it is clear that Walter does not shy away from removing staff to bring in the brightest and best through the door.
Pelinka has been given a longer leash due to his trade with the Dallas Mavericks, which landed a young cornerstone in Luka Doncic. He received a promotion following the trade and a new contract, but that was under Jeanie Buss's leadership.
Walter is coming through without the relationship that Buss and Pelinka have, leaving the Lakers front office leader needing to prove his worth once again.
Before the Doncic trade, the Lakers' roster was in a rough condition, lacking a long-term vision once LeBron James retires, while also having major flaws that hindered its current title-contending abilities.
Pelinka's back was against the wall, but Doncic gave him a new lease on life as the Lakers' top decision-maker. If he does not prove his worth, Walter will definitely find a better option.
As for Redick, he is coming off an impressive regular season campaign and an underwhelming playoff performance.
For a first-year head coach with no prior experience as a coach, Redick exceeded expectations and raised the bar for his follow-up season.
Under Jeanie Buss's rule, head coaches were given a long leash, but that trend could change under new leadership. Redick could end up needing to prove himself in his second season.
While the press conference will likely not address the new ownership extensively, their presence in the background looms large as everyone comes under greater scrutiny.
