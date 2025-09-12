Former Lakers Center Reveals Key Difference Separating Kobe Bryant, LeBron James
Dwight Howard is rarely one to keep opinions to himself.
The future Hall of Famer has enjoyed a post-basketball career, appearing on reality shows, podcasts, and as such has become more of a pop culture icon than he was during his days in the NBA.
Most recently, Howard spoke with fellow ex-NBA player Jeff Teague on the Club 520 Podcast. Howard was asked specifically about the differences between current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and the late great Kobe Bryant.
Howard's first stint in LA was not a pleasant one. He never seemed to get fully healthy, and his on-court relationship with Bryant didn't result in much in the way of chemistry. His second stint with the Lakers was alongside James –– where the two helped LA win an NBA Championship during the infamous 'Bubble' season.
Howard's breakdown of both players was very fascinating given his experience with both iconic players.
"Kobe's an a**hole. Not saying he's an a**hole to me, I'm just saying his personality. He don't give a f***. [LeBron] gives a f***. He wants everybody to like him, he wants to joke around, laugh, have a good. They're on two ends of the spectrum."
From there, Howard then spoke about the individual facets of their games. He said that "scoring wise, you gotta go with Kobe" despite Teague's point that James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Howard chalked up James's ability to score more so based upon the duration of his current career — as well as the dunks and layups he's accrued presumably being a bigger body around the basket in comparison to Bryant.
However, later in the interview when further pressed on making a decision one way or the other, Howard revealed that "with everything combined, you gotta give it to LeBron." The center then reaffirmed his preference being Bryant as a scorer, and would rather have him be the one taking a shot in late-game situations.
As we get further and further from Bryant's passing, more of the discussion has circulated where players and fans alike debate the preference of Bryant to James rather than James to Michael Jordan. This is particularly the case with those who played against both athletes from a more recent generation.
