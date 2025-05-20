Lakers Roster Mistakes Highlighted With WCF Matchup
The Los Angeles Lakers were suddenly thrust into the contender spotlight after trading for mega superstar Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks. He immediately increased the team's ceiling, leading some to believe they could win it all.
However, those expectations were too lofty, and the Lakers lost in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The roster was clearly not built properly for the NBA playoffs, a product of a hastily built roster.
While no one is to blame for the way the roster was built, except for time, and maybe Mark Williams failing a physical, the rest of the NBA playoffs after the team's elimination has shown the blueprint that the Lakers need to follow.
A big reason the Lakers lost to the Timberwolves in the first place, who are now facing off with the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, is the lack of a true center. Rudy Gobert has been exposed in the playoffs in the past, but against the Lakers, he was the one doing the exposing.
The Thunder, Knicks, and Pacers also all have good frontcourts, with Chet Holmgren, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Myles Turner as the main center options for each team. Isaiah Hartenstein for the Thunder and Pascal Siakam for the Pacers are also great prototypical front-court players.
The Lakers need to find a way this offseason to drastically improve on Jaxon Hayes and Dorian Finney-Smith as primary center options in the playoffs. The offense of Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves can only carry them so far.
Another area the Lakers need improvements on is perimeter defense. Former Lakers fan favorite Alex Caruso shined in Game 7 for the Thunder against the Nuggets. The Lakers definitely miss having a player like Caruso on the roster, serving as another significant need for the team.
In the year the Lakers won the championship, Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's
perimeter defense was a significant part of their success. They need to find a way to bring in similar skill sets to alleviate some of the defensive pressure from Doncic and James.
The good news for the Lakers is that this offseason seems destined for chaos, which the team could benefit greatly from. Whether that means making smaller moves to fill out the roster or more big moves to elevate the team's ceiling, time will tell.
Lakers fans should be excited for the offseason given the team should have a clear plan and plenty of potential moves to make.
