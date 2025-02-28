Lakers’ Rui Hachimura Ruled Out Against Clippers After Suffering Knee Injury
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their starting forward, Rui Hachimura, for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin shared via X.
Hachimura suffered a knee injury on Thursday during the third quarter of the Timberwolves matchup. He went up for a dunk and grimaced while coming down. He walked down to the locker room gingerly.
In 18 minutes of action before suffering the injury, Hachimura scored five points on 2-of-6 shooting to go along with three rebounds and two assists.
A day after the injury, it is still unclear how severe Hachimura's knee injury is. Hachimura was playing great basketball until the injury and has been a key part of the Lakers' incredible run over their last 20 games.
Hachimura has been great this season, averaging 13.3 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 41 percent from three in 50 games and 32.1 minutes of action.
He will be severely missed against the Clippers as he has been great against their cross-town rivals, averaging 19.5 points and shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three in two games.
The Lakers will look to extend their winning streak to five games and win their 17th of their last 21 games after Friday. The Lakers will look for contributions from Dalton Knecht and Jordon Goodwin with no Hachimura tonight.
A win against the Clippers tonight will go a long way in the West standings. The Lakers currently have a 4.5-game lead over the Clippers. The purple and gold sit with a 36-21 record compared to the Clippers, who have a 32-26 record.
The Lakers come into this contest as home underdogs with a +5.5 spread.
Not only will the Lakers be without Hachimura, but they could also be without Jaxson Hayes, LeBron James, and Luka Dončić, who are all questionable.
James and Hayes both got banged up in their first game of a back-to-back against Minnesota. Doncic is listed as questionable while he manages his left calf injury, which has ruled him out for more than a month.
