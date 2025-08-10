Lakers Rumors: ESPN Insider Urges LeBron James to Leave LA for East Powerhouse
Another insider has weighed in on 21-time All-Star Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James' playing future.
The four-time league MVP recently picked up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, albeit under some duress. He's slated to spend his record-extending 23rd NBA season with L.A.
But with the team's roster seemingly a tier below the class of the Western Conference, could James force a trade out of town?
During a recent episode of "First Take," ESPN's Stephen A. Smith recently suggested a potentially perfect fit for James on a familiar Eastern Conference powerhouse.
Smith pitched that James find his way back onto the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team with whom he's already spent a cumulative 11 seasons.
"I'm a huge, huge, huge Donovan Mitchell fan," Smith said. "That brother's something special. But the absence of help during the postseason was very glaring. They got bounced up out of there. Haliburton and the crew sent them home. And then I think about Los Angeles. By the way, the weather's beautiful in Southern California."
Smith cautioned, however, that the Lakers even with James and Luka Doncic don't seem to be quite at the level of the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the mighty Minnesota Timberwolves, the Houston Rockets, and the Dallas Mavericks.
"But we know, it has become crystal clear, that... the weather in Hollywood is the only reason LeBron is there 'cause he damn sure ain't gonna win a championship there. It ain't gonna happen," Smith added. "Not with Oklahoma City, be mindful of Dallas, don't dismiss Houston. Minnesota and Ant-Man already sent them home. I love me some JJ Redick, did a damn good job, and I think they're going in the right direction keeping Luka."
"But getting specifically to LeBron — it has got to the point, where I think it warrants it bro: why don't you just come back to Cleveland and end your career?" Smith asked. "This cannot be disputed: he'd have a better chance to win in Cleveland than he would in L.A. The road through the Western Conference is arduous to say the least."
"If LeBron James came back to Cleveland, you're the favorites to come out of the East," Smith said. "You bring the 'chip back to Cleveland, and you say goodbye. Five-time champion, tying Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and the crew."
The other Hall of Fame five-time champions, as of now: Los Angeles Lakers point guard Magic Johnson, Detroit Pistons/Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman, Minneapolis Lakers center George Mikan, Boston Celtics forward Don Nelson, Minneapolis Lakers point guard Slater Martin and Minneapolis Lakers small forward Jim Pollard.
In 70 healthy games for the 50-43 Lakers last year, James averaged 24.4 points on .513/.376/.782 shooting splits, 8.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds a night.
