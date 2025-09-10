Lakers Rumors: Insider Suggests East Powerhouse Goes All In On LeBron James Trade
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will soon embark on his 23rd season in the NBA. It will be the most a player has ever played in the league, and that comes as no surprise.
More news: Lakers In The Dark on LeBron James’ Retirement Timeline, Says Insider
James takes care of his body like no other, and because of that, it's no surprise that he remains one of the top players in the league even at age 40.
The 21-time All-Star is still widely regarded as one of the best players in the world, and he will look to show that for the Lakers this season. LA may not have the best odds to win the title, but with a healthy James and Luka Doncic leading the way, they have a good chance to make a deep playoff run.
All signs point to James entering the season with the Lakers, but if they are hit with an offer they can't refuse, LA could pull the trigger on a trade.
NBA insider Kristian Winfield, from the New York Daily News, suggested that the New York Knicks should pursue James via trade while he is still at the top of his game.
“The East is wide open. If the Knicks land LeBron, they instantly become the favorites,” Winfield wrote. “A Big Three of James, Brunson, and Towns would rival Oklahoma City’s trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren as the best in basketball.
“It would instantly force teams like Cleveland and Orlando back to the drawing board. Because adding Desmond Bane is cute. So is Mitchell and Garland. But LeBron? He’s still The King — and when he locks in on a title, few have stopped him.”
More news: Lakers’ Luka Doncic Provides 7-Word Update on New Injury
How Would a LeBron James-Knicks Trade Look Like?
Although James is the oldest player in the league, he is still a valuable asset to a team, especially a championship-level team. As things stand, the oddsmakers love the Knicks' chances at winning the title better than the Lakers' chances to enter the season.
The Easter Conference is by far the weaker conference, so it would increase James' chance of winning his fifth title that he so desperately wants.
However, it's likely that James and the Lakers remain together until he decides to call it quits. The only way James gets traded, particularly to the Knicks, is if he requests a trade there.
In a potential deal, the Lakers would lose James, as well as Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, in exchange for OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.