Former Lakers Guard Alex Caruso Spotted With 2020 Championship Ring at Thunder Parade
Two-time NBA champion Alex Caruso was spotted wearing his Lakers' 2020 NBA title ring at the Oklahoma City Thunder parade.
Caruso got to celebrate another NBA title with the Thunder on Sunday after clinching Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals.
He was the team's sixth man, though not in a typical way; rather, he would come in and provide elite defense and hustle that complemented the team's stars.
Caruso was a key player on the team, like how good he was during the Lakers' 2020 title run, serving as a super role player who did whatever it took to win.
Since he won his first title during the pandemic, there was no parade for his win, though now he gets his chance to really live it up in Oklahoma City.
On Tuesday at the parade, Caruso was wearing a necklace with his 2020 title ring, proudly wearing his first championship that he captured with the Lakers.
After Sunday's game, Caruso had a couple of beers and made a comment that some Lakers fans took the wrong way.
“Yeah, now I got a real one… now no one can say anything," he said.
He later clarified that he was joking in an attempt to stay in the good graces of Lakers fans.
During the playoffs, Caruso played around 24 minutes per game and shot an amazing 41.1% from 3-point range. He put up 9.2 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.7 rebounds, contributing all over the floor.
His play during this title run was the best stint of his career, which makes sense considering how perfectly the Thunder's roster and style of play fit Caruso.
The 31-year-old guard came from the Chicago Bulls over the offseason in a trade that had the Thunder send out Josh Giddey for the all-world defender.
The trade was one of many masterstrokes from Thunder general manager Sam Presti. The addition of Caruso played a key role in getting the team over the NBA title hump.
