Lakers Send Dodgers Superstar Shohei Ohtani Gift Basket After Historic Purchase
The Los Angeles Lakers are arguably the most historic franchise in all of sports. That is certainly the case in North American sports, and they’ve become the standard for it.
The Lakers are a top-notch organization when it comes to winning, boasting 17 titles to their name. However, they will soon be ushering in a new era under a new majority owner, Mark Walter. Walter is set to become the new majority owner of the team after purchasing the Lakers for a record-setting $10 billion deal.
The final price could be as high as $12 billion. Walter is expected to make significant changes to the team and lead the Lakers to heights similar to those he achieved during his time with the Dodgers. The expectations are sky-high for the Lakers, as is typically the case.
Under their new leadership, changes are coming, but first, they wanted to ensure they take care of arguably the biggest superstar in the city of Los Angeles, Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani.
Ohtani took a picture of a gift basket that the Lakers had sent him on Saturday. Ohtani posted via his personal Instagram account.
The 30-year-old superstar is in a league of his own, and the Lakers have gone out of their way to make sure he feels valued.
Though Ohtani has only been with the Dodgers and in L.A. for a season and a half, he’s already on a trajectory that could one day cement him as one of the greatest Dodgers to ever wear the uniform.
The Lakers are now under the ownership of Walter after being owned by the Buss family for the past 46 years. Legendary owner Jerry Buss purchased the team for $67.5 million from former owner Jack Kent Cooke. The purchase at the time was a historic one, and what followed was even more historic.
Los Angeles is now under great hands, and no one knows that better than Ohtani. The Japanese phenom will likely remain under the leadership of Walter for the rest of his career, and with one title under his belt, the expectation is that he will achieve a lot more. The same could be said now for the Lakers under Walter's leadership.
The best is yet to come for the two biggest teams in Los Angeles.
More Lakers news: Lakers Have Reportedly Made Offer to Walker Kessler
Colin Cowherd Levels Lakers' LeBron James Over Ring Culture Take
Lakers' LeBron James Thoughts on Historic Sale Revealed: Report
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.