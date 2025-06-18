Lakers' LeBron James Thoughts on Historic Sale Revealed: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been sold to Mark Walter for a historic $10 billion. In one of the more shocking moves in recent memory, the Lakers will now be run by someone other than the Buss family.
After the news dropped, many started to wonder how the star players on the Lakers felt about the sale. This was especially questioned about star forward LeBron James, who is likely to retire from the NBA soon.
According to Mike Vorkunov, Joe Vardon, and more of The Athletic, James feels comfortable about the sale.
"James, who is 40 and has played 22 seasons, is said to be comfortable with the sale – though he is nearing the end of his career."
While Walter will be taking over, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that Jeanie Buss will remain in charge of the team.
"Important to note. Jeanie Buss will not only remain the Lakers governor, but will continue to run the team for “at least a number of years,” according to sources with knowledge of the deal. In other words, it was guaranteed as part of the agreement that Jeanie Buss would remain in charge for the foreseeable future & Mark Walter fully endorsed this plan, according to sources."
It remains unknown about how this will look, but James may feel comfortable with Jeanie in charge. James knows that he doesn't have many years left in the NBA, so this move likely doesn't impact much for him.
The Lakers' front office has a lot of work to do this summer to put together a more competitive team. With James and co-star Luka Doncic on the roster, the Lakers need to build around the two stars to give them a chance to win.
This sale should help clear up some concerns going forward, but for next season, it likely won't impact too much for the outlook of the roster.
