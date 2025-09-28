Lakers Sign Former Knicks Forward, Rockets Guard Ahead of Training Camp
The Los Angeles Lakers are shoring up their roster ahead of the official start of team training camp this coming week.
Training camp and the Lakers' second media day stint (Rob Pelinka and JJ Redick fielded questions last week) both tip off on Monday, September 29.
More news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares 3-Word Message On Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade
The Lakers' 2025 preseason, meanwhile, tips off on October 3 in Palm Desert, in a tilt against the Phoenix Suns.
Per L.A.'s official X account, the Lakers are bringing in a pair of journeyman free agent fringe NBA players, 6-foot-8 forward Anton Watson and 6-foot-5 guard Jeenathan "Nate" Williams, likely on training camp deals.
ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports that Watson and Williams are slated to last through at least training camp.
They may be Exhibit 10 signings, and likeliest to stick with the Lakers' NBAGL affiliate in El Segundo, the South Bay Lakers, but exact terms of the deals have not been revealed.
Law Murray of The Athletic suggests that Williams and Watson have indeed agreed to Exhibit 10 training camp deals, and that they'll be stepping in for now ex-Lakers undrafted rookie E10 signings Tevian Jones and Eric Dixon.
The Boston Celtics selected Watson with the No. 54 pick out of Gonzaga in the 2024 NBA Draft, one selection ahead of second-year Lakers guard Bronny James. Boston signed Watson to a two-way deal.
Boston signed Watson to a two-way deal, but he failed to appear in a single game for the team. The Celtics waived him in March. He latched on with the New York Knicks, appearing in nine contests for the 51-31 squad. Watson averaged 0.9 points on 44.4 percent shooting in nine games for New York.
More news: Lakers Sign Former Blazers Guard in Free Agency
Williams, now 26, went undrafted out of Buffalo in 2022. He spent most of his first pro season with the Utah Jazz's G League club, the Salt Lake City Stars. He linked up with the Portland Trail Blazers in April 2023, appearing in five games and averaging 10.6 points on .615/.375/.667 shooting splits, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.6 steals.
Is Williams A Legit Prospect?
Portland cut him that summer, and he joined the Houston Rockets on a two-way deal. After a competent 2023-24 run with Houston's G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Williams agreed to another two-way deal. He saw that contract coverted to a four-year, partly-guaranteed standard contract in March 2025.
In 20 games with Houston last year, he notched averages of 3.3 points, 0.7 boards and 0.5 dimes. Houston cut him in July.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.