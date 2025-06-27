Lakers Sign RJ Davis to Two-Way Deal After 2025 Draft
The Los Angeles Lakers continue to have a busy Thursday evening as the franchise aims to build out the roster ahead of free agency.
Arkansas wing Adou Thiero was taken with the 36th overall pick after the team traded up twice to nab him. Villanova big man Eric Dixon was later signed as an undrafted free agent on a two-way deal. Dixon was the nation's most prolific scorer this past year featuring a deadly inside-out game.
Sticking with the theme of noteworthy college players, it was reported by Dave McMenamin that the Lakers inked North Carolina guard RJ Davis to an Exhibit 10 deal. Essentially, the parameters of this deal includes the opportunity for the Lakers to eventually convert it to a standard two-way deal.
Otherwise, Davis is on the books for one year with a minimum salary. The aim is to try and keep the player within the team's G-League setting.
Davis was a prolific scorer in college despite generously being listed at 6-feet tall. The New York native played five seasons for the Tar Heels. His best year came two years ago — where he was recognized as a First Team All-American. Davis averaged 21.2 PPG on 42.8 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from three.
Davis is not a lights-out shooter, nor is he a freak athlete. Having said that, he attacks the paint relentlessly. He's quite clever in reading angles and knowing how to keep defenders off-balance with a plethora of dribbles and fakes. One could say Davis is a professional scorer if nothing else. He's not going to be the type of player geared to facilitate for teammates. Strictly speaking, you'd have him in the game to score.
There are major questions as to whether he can guard anyone on the NBA level. More often than not, as we've seen with other diminutive guards, Davis will be hunted should he actually get an opportunity to play with the Lakers.
At the very least, the Lakers have signed a decorated scorer surely with a chip on his shoulder given the fact he went undrafted.
