Lakers Draft Target Revealed Following Trade Up: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers have made a trade with the Chicago Bulls that has granted them an earlier pick in the second round of the 2025 NBA draft.
The Lakers traded their No. 55 pick and $2.5 million for the Bulls’ No. 45 pick. The deal places Los Angeles in the second apron before free agency has even started.
With their earlier pick, Los Angeles is reported to be looking to draft a center to help with the lack of rim protection the team dealt with last season. Acquiring a center has been an evident goal for the Lakers this offseason, but until now, it was unclear whether they would get one through the trade market or the draft.
The Lakers are reportedly aiming to draft Ryan Kalkbrenner from Creighton University, per Brad Turner of The Los Angeles Times. He was a four-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year and this season’s NABC Defensive Player of the Year.
In his fifth season at Creighton, Kalkbrenner earned the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award and was the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year. The 7’1 center ranked third in the NCAA in total blocks (93) and fourth in blocks per game (2.66).
In addition to his defensive prowess, Kalkbrenner ranked second in field goals (271) and fourth in field goal percentage (65.30) across the NCAA.
Kalkbrenner led Creighton to the NCAA tournament, where the No. 9 seed Blue Jays defeated No. 8 seed Louisville in the first round but fell to the No. 1 seed Auburn. He recorded four blocks against Louisville and none against Auburn.
LeBron James has a $52 million player option that he must opt in or out of by June 29. If he opts in, he will remain on the Lakers next season. If he opts out, he will be eligible for free agency.
The Lakers will want to capitalize on having James and point guard Luka Doncic on their roster. Therefore, adding a strong center like Kalkbrenner could fill in a missing piece of the Lakers’ puzzle.
