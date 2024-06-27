Lakers Signing International Forward and Sharpshooter To Two-Way Deals
The Los Angeles Lakers wasted no time following the conclusion of the 2024 NBA Draft, grabbing two players on two-way deals. First Los Angeles agreed to a deal with French forward Armel Traore and then they inked an agreement with guard Blake Hinson out of Pittsburgh.
Traore is an interesting prospect for the Lakers as he played well in France. He is a lengthy 21-year-old wing who averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
He does need to work on his outside shooting as he averaged 26.2 percent on threes last season. But Traore is a good defender and can be used in multiple ways on the court.
As for Hinson, he is considered a sharpshooter of the basketball. While with the Panthers, he shot 42.1 percent from beyond the three-point line last season.
He averaged 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game. Hinson takes a high volume of three-point shots, something that new head coach JJ Redick will certainly love as he wants to utilize the three more in the Los Angeles offense.
Both of these players will likely play in the Summer League so we will get a better look at them. But the Lakers have had a good track record of late with two-way players.
If either of these guys can perform well, they may be able to carve out a role on the team this season. Los Angeles can use all the help they can get so their performance in the Summer League will be crucial in evaluating them going forward.
